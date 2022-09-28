Create New Account
17-year-old denied kidney transplant, fights for patient's rights | Ep. 23
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

17-year-old Alisa Campau was denied a kidney transplant and her parents reported to child protective services after not receiving the jab. This all happening just months after being adopted from Ukraine. CPS backed down after We The Patriots USA stepped in, but Alisa still needs your help. Listen to her heartbreaking story on this week's episode of "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" as her mother tries to fight for her daughter and patient's rights.


► Help with Alysa's Fight: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate-transplant-lawsuit/


