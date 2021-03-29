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Book Review of Plunkitt of Tammany Hall
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Plunkitt of Tammany Hall: A Series of Very Plain Talks on Very Practical Politics, Delivered by Ex-senator George Washington Plunkitt, the Tammany Philosopher, from His Rostrum - the New York County Courthouse Bootblack Stand
By William L. Riordan
Published: 1905
Download available at archive.org
A transcript of this review is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
By William L. Riordan
Published: 1905
Download available at archive.org
A transcript of this review is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
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