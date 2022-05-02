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Pro-life park underway across from West Virginia's last abortion mill
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20 views • May 02, 2022
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Just one abortion clinic remains in the entire state of West Virginia, where more than 1,300 babies were murdered last year. But pro-lifers in the capitol city of Charleston are on the heels of a major victory after purchasing property right across the street from the abortion mill, and plans are being made to transform the property into a pro-life park. Jim Hale reports.
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Just one abortion clinic remains in the entire state of West Virginia, where more than 1,300 babies were murdered last year. But pro-lifers in the capitol city of Charleston are on the heels of a major victory after purchasing property right across the street from the abortion mill, and plans are being made to transform the property into a pro-life park. Jim Hale reports.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Park_Virginia_05222
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Park_Virginia_05222
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
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