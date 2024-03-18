DAN MOHLER - LOVE AND FORGIVENESS

This is a beautiful sermon about the depths of Love and Forgiveness Jesus expects from His Followers. A lot of people will say: "I'll forgive, but I won't forget". Thank God, He isn't like that...
Isaiah 1: 18
18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Psalm 103: 12
As far as the east is from the west, So far hath he removed our transgressions from us
Matt 6: 12
And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors
Hebrews 10: 14-17
14 For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.
15 Whereof the Holy Ghost also is a witness to us: for after that he had said before, 16 This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;
17 And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.