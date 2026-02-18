Whitney Webb on How Sex Criminals Hide in Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whitney Webb exposes the real connections between Jeffery Epstein and Israel and how the CIA, the mafia, and Wall Street collude to organize assassinations and manipulate global geopolitics.
00:00 How Jewish American Pedophiles Hide in Israel
01:15 Connections to intelligence and the mob
03:02 Intelligence agencies aren’t at the top of the food chain, they work for somebody else - Wall Street
04:40 The history of US involvement in arming paramilitary groups that eventually became the IDF
06:44 Lucky Luciano’s connection to Mussolini, ethno-fascism and Israel
08:08 Epstein’s stronger connection to Israeli military intelligence vs Mossad
10:15 Leslie Wexner’s ties to Israeli officials
Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for Unlimited Hangout. She is the author of the book One Nation Under Blackmail. Recently her work was referenced by Ian Carroll on the Joe Rogan Podcast. Follow Whitney on X https://x.com/_whitneywebb
