© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 4/18/22 - Food and Currency Relocalization
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • April 18, 2022
Today's session is an open conversation about how we ought to build upon our fledgling efforts to relocalize (we discuss food and currency, but this also applies to energy) in light of the worsening supply chain issues, "shortages" and other globalist efforts to submarine the economy, and create a parallel "System B."
For more information, please see: www.RiseUpNH.org
For more information, please see: www.RiseUpNH.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.