Huge amounts of gunfire heard on the Lebanese border near Misgav Am - today Nov 9

Huge amounts of gunfire heard on the Lebanese border near Misgav Am
Reportedly, direct clashes taking place between Hezbollah and the IDF. Earlier today, Nov 9
Adding:
Hezbollah: To support our Palestinian brethren, we destroyed two Merkava tanks in Metula
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.