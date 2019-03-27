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[Mar 27, 2019] Revolutionary Radio Archive (4/28/11): Discussing the Nephilim and End Times with Doug Hamp (5.3K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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63 views • December 05, 2021
In this show, recorded on 4/28/11, I interviewed Douglas Hamp. He is the author of the book, "Corrupting the Image" - a book that deals with the Nephilim. We talked about the world before Noah, the Flood, the Post-Flood giants, demons, prophecies regarding the possible return of the Nephilim in the Last Days, transhumanism and more - including the issue of the so-called Sethite theory (the idea that the "sons of God" in Genesis 6 is allegedly a reference to the sons of Seth and not angels) and why it is incorrect.And yes, we also discussed the issue of whether or not there was a second incursion of angels coming down unto the daughters of men after the Flood.

Link to the original podcast: http://www.blogtalkradio.c=om/revolutionaryradio/2011/04/28/douglas-hamp-discussing-the-nephilim

For more on Mr. Hamp, visit: http://www.douglashamp.com

https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com

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