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[Mar 27, 2019] Revolutionary Radio Archive (4/28/11): Discussing the Nephilim and End Times with Doug Hamp (5.3K views on YouTube)
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63 views • December 05, 2021
In this show, recorded on 4/28/11, I interviewed Douglas Hamp. He is the author of the book, "Corrupting the Image" - a book that deals with the Nephilim. We talked about the world before Noah, the Flood, the Post-Flood giants, demons, prophecies regarding the possible return of the Nephilim in the Last Days, transhumanism and more - including the issue of the so-called Sethite theory (the idea that the "sons of God" in Genesis 6 is allegedly a reference to the sons of Seth and not angels) and why it is incorrect.And yes, we also discussed the issue of whether or not there was a second incursion of angels coming down unto the daughters of men after the Flood.
Link to the original podcast: http://www.blogtalkradio.c=om/revolutionaryradio/2011/04/28/douglas-hamp-discussing-the-nephilim
For more on Mr. Hamp, visit: http://www.douglashamp.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Link to the original podcast: http://www.blogtalkradio.c=om/revolutionaryradio/2011/04/28/douglas-hamp-discussing-the-nephilim
For more on Mr. Hamp, visit: http://www.douglashamp.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
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