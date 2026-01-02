Adding BIG news about this below just added:

The target turned out to be the Persona Shopping Center at the address of Oles Gonchar Street, house 2, and neighboring residential buildings were also affected.

🇷🇺🇺🇦Moments of the second explosion in Kharkiv, which, as stated, were caused by the arrival of two "Iskanders".

The detonation is very powerful.

The building was literally wiped off the face of the earth, which seems excessive for the simple arrival of a couple of missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry made a statement about the explosion in Kharkov that the Ukrainian authorities reported:

➡️Information about the alleged strike on Kharkov by the Russian Armed Forces is not true;

➡️The Russian Armed Forces did not plan or carry out strikes using missiles, or aerial strike means within the city borders;

➡️Judging by the video materials published by Ukrainian sources, the epicenter of the explosion was located in the "Persona" shopping center;

➡️In the footage published before the explosion in the shopping center, heavy smoke can be seen, indicating the detonation of stored ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

➡️Kiev's statements about an alleged Russian strike on Kharkov are aimed at diverting attention from the terrorist attack committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Khorly