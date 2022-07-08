[Bidan] Corruption & Cover-Up

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Biden Sold A Million Barrels From America’s SPR To China-Owned Gas Giant
* Hunter-linked Chinese company got U.S. oil deal.
* He is still listed as part-owner of firm despite divestment claim.
* U.S. banks flagged 150+ Biden family transactions.
* 99.9% of Americans never get a suspicious activity report.
* Banking flags were created to stop $ laundering.
* Hunter spent tens of thousands on Russian escorts.
* Foreign cash flowed straight to the Biden family.
* Yellen refuses to hand over Bidens’ bank flags; Treasury won’t release concerning reports.
* Media are complicit in covering up shady Hunter deals.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 July 2022