[Bidan] Corruption & Cover-Up

Biden Sold A Million Barrels From America’s SPR To China-Owned Gas Giant

* Hunter-linked Chinese company got U.S. oil deal.

* He is still listed as part-owner of firm despite divestment claim.

* U.S. banks flagged 150+ Biden family transactions.

* 99.9% of Americans never get a suspicious activity report.

* Banking flags were created to stop $ laundering.

* Hunter spent tens of thousands on Russian escorts.

* Foreign cash flowed straight to the Biden family.

* Yellen refuses to hand over Bidens’ bank flags; Treasury won’t release concerning reports.

* Media are complicit in covering up shady Hunter deals.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 July 2022