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Episode 102: Hoax at the Cecil Hotel, The "Elisa Lam" Mystery w/ Rambo & Human Vibration
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53 views • March 15, 2021
This week we welcome back Human Vibration and Rambo to discuss the Netflix documentary series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. We give our thoughts on the series and the entire Elisa Lam story. We also talk about numerology, gematria, outer space, their new podcast, and so much more! It's a really fun conversation that we hope you enjoy!
Episode Links:
Follow Human Vibration on Twitter: @humanvibration
Follow Human Vibration on Instagram: humanvibration_insta
Follow Rambo on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Seekthetruth101
Be sure to check out Real Eyes Radio featuring Human Vibration, Rambo, and next week's guest, Murph!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Follow Human Vibration on Twitter: @humanvibration
Follow Human Vibration on Instagram: humanvibration_insta
Follow Rambo on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Seekthetruth101
Be sure to check out Real Eyes Radio featuring Human Vibration, Rambo, and next week's guest, Murph!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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