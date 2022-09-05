BUSTED: ISRAEL DISCOVERED VACCINE ISSUES THEN COVERED IT UP!! & CHINA JUST LOCKED DOWN 65M PEOPLE!!! (MIRRORED)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press For Truth at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5OyVooh6ShFZ/

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The Israeli health authority knew that vaccines were harming people and they deliberately covered up the report as has been revealed in a leaked video.





Meanwhile China has just locked down 65 million of its citizens under a very strict “Zero-Covid Policy”





In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers this exclusive bombshell report that proves the Covid-19(84) vaccines are not safe and also why we need to pay close attention to what’s happening right now in China, a country that is often used by the powers that ought not be, as a blueprint for the west.





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Sources:





https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-proof-that-the-top-israeli?r=o7iqo&s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





https://rumble.com/v1i7gnf-israeleak-no-4.html





https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fda-authorize-new-covid-boosters-data-tests-people-rcna45387





https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/chinas-inhaled-covid-vaccine-approved-27914013





https://www.cp24.com/world/china-locks-down-65-million-discourages-holiday-travel-1.6055856



