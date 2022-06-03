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Carrying in the Workplace - Interview with Jeff Gonzales
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30 views • June 03, 2022
2A for Today’s Zoe Warren spoke briefly at the 2022 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston with former Navy SEAL Jeff Gonzales, who is now a firearms and tactics instructor and president of Trident Concepts, LLC.
Gonzales presented a session at the convention on “Carrying in the Workplace: Carefully Considering Your Options.” In this interview, he and Zoe discuss issues related to that, as well as the idea that establishments that prohibit firearms should be held responsible for the safety of those on their premises — both preemptively and after the fact should harm occur.
Gonzales presented a session at the convention on “Carrying in the Workplace: Carefully Considering Your Options.” In this interview, he and Zoe discuss issues related to that, as well as the idea that establishments that prohibit firearms should be held responsible for the safety of those on their premises — both preemptively and after the fact should harm occur.
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