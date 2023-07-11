MZ/IB Archive - Sovereignty Series - Government - Being Subject to Evil Authority (Part 1)

As governments become weirder and weirder, moving progressively toward not only Leftism but Crazyism, this message is more relevant than ever. What are we, as believers, to do when it comes to obeying or defying the government? Romans 13:1, "Be subject to the superior authorities." Where do we draw the line? Are we to be subject to a superior authority always, or only until the superior authority becomes evil? And what about Peter? Didn't he say in Acts chapter five, in defiance of the Sanhedrin, that he would obey God and not man? Here are the satisfying answers to all your questions—although, I'm sure, there will be some who will not be so satisfied. (I'm not a prophet; I'm just sayin'.) Nevertheless... Rodney Paris really did it this time: another masterpiece. I love how he segues so smoothly at the end, from 1996 to 2016 and a modern message concerning God's control over the kings of the earth. This presentation is loaded. May it be a blessing to you. I loved hearing it again after the passage of twenty-seven years. The truth is still the truth. Thank you, as always, for your support of this work. It would be impossible for me to do it without you. We are in the last lap of the most important race there has ever been (this is no exaggeration), and I've no intention of stopping now. In fact, I will increase my efforts and my output as the Lord gives strength. Yours from the peninsula, --Martin

