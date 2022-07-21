Situation Update, July 21, 2022 - Cold fusion commercial breakthrough could END food and energy scarcity around the world

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Despite the persistent attempts by criminal governments and arrogant academics to crush the field of cold fusion, a commercial breakthrough has just been announced that marks a revolution for the future of our world. The Brillouin Energy Corp. has announced a breakthrough Hydrogen Hot Tube (HHT) Boiler System which uses solid-state low-energy nuclear reactions (LENR) to produce controlled excess heat through the fusion of hydrogen atoms into helium, releasing no emissions, no radiation and no “spent” radioactive fuel material like what we see in the nuclear power industry.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-21-cold-fusion-commercial-breakthrough-could-end-food-and-energy-scarcity.html
0:00 Good News
2:55 Cold Fusion
7:30 Brillouin Energy
46:35 Riots
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