Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
13-year-old on Ukrainian gov't kill list speaks out (mirrored)
115 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 2 months ago |

MIrrored from Youtube channel The Grayzone at:-

https://youtu.be/D7eEgb8WHLY

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal speaks to Faina Savenkova, a 13-year-old resident of the Lugansk Republic who was placed on the Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) "kill list" of the Ukrainian government after she issued a call to the United Nations for an end to the war she has lived through since 2014.


Meera Terada also joins to provide background on Myrotvorets in the killing of many journalists and doxxing of hundreds of children, and to identify the Ukrainian officials and public figures behind the disturbing website.


||| The Grayzone |||


Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com


Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone


Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone


#TheGrayzone

Keywords
terrorismcensorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskykill listpuppet regimedombasspeace maker websitemyrotvorets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket