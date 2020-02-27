The Deadly Hidden Formula Behind the Coronavirus: 5G + Common Cold (CC-33) = COVID-19

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 22:06

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As most people would know by now several cities in the World have announced 5G roll outs through various wireless telecommunication providers over the past two years. I live in the Toronto, Canada area and the city has been looking at going full-on 5G for the past year and a half. Going 5G may give the public better access to wireless networks and hotspots, but there are several nuances associated with going full out 5G. Outside of the need for thousands of transmitting towers for the 5G frequency there are some health risks obviously involved. I am sharing with you one of the BEST one hour videos that I have watched on 5G and it’s possible connection to the Coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Wuhan was one of several Chinese cities that went heavy on 5G technology in 2019. By December – when the Coronavirus was ramping up – Wuhan and it’s 11 million citizens were given 10,000 towers as a 5G gift that went ‘hot’ effective October 31st (Happy Halloween). As you will hear from Dana Ashlie and her breakdown of the Coronavirus in China and how she relates the technology of 5G behind it you will hear some interesting case points that will make one think that there may be more to this ‘wireless connection’ then meets the ‘invisible’ eye.