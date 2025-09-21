NASA WATER GRAVEYARD IN THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE

•••WHO’S WHO AND STILL ALIVE IN 2025 ???





I’m a 63 yr old disabled Gulf War Veteran , former A-10 Jet Engine Mechanic out of RAF ALCONBURY during Operation Desert Storm. I was forced to take the Anthrax Shot disguised as a FLU SHOT in capital letters with a Lot # ( I guess ) after it.





I strongly urge everyone to REFUSE ALL VACCINATIONS IF ONLY BECAUSE ITS A SIGN OF SUBMISSION.





Seriously. Think about this clearly. IF THEY CAN POISON ONE VACCINE THEY CAN POISON THEM ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





I Became a Born Again Christian in 2000 after my second marriage.





I “ WOKE UP “ in 2002





I’m currently matching Actors In The Q Movie To The Parts They are playing. So far I have JFK JF DIRECTING AND PLAYING AROUND 50 ROLES knitting his merry way thru the fabric of eternity and space time because he can. Or maybe he’s just George Onassis. And in a Biblical unassuming kind of way we have the White Hats pointing out the REAL JFK JR as David Quiggly. Somewhere along the line there are two twin boys in the Kennedy household plus David( John ) I heard that the term John John means the twin ( possibly an Onassis twin taking on the role of JFK JR and later on one of them became burned out along the way which leaves us with Axel. Robin Williams has played a few LARPY parts but is currently riding high as The President of Venezuela in this KENNEDY / Q Movie•••••• His best friend Christopher Reeves is playing a wackadoodle Elon Music. Joan Rivers is playing Jan Halper Hayes Elvis Presley might be a Pastor Bob Joyce ~ along with Gene Ho ( Bruce Lee ) ••••••>>> John Ritter is playing the part of the late Governor Ron Desantis.





Thomas W. Trefts aka Grandpa Tom





What about Gulf War Illness ?





I have the following DX’s :

Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Colitis, Parkinson’s, Stroke, Heart Disease, Multiple Skin Conditions, Undiagnosed Eye Condition, Migraines, 8 Herniated Discs, PTSD, Paranoia, Cysts on my back, Dementia, Memory Loss…..





But no , don’t take my word for it. Go quick like a bunny and get some more jabs. FAFO

