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China Releases Bioweapon To Stop The Fall Of Communism
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16 views • March 19, 2020
Mitchell Gerber joins Owen to discuss possible motives for China to use a bioweapon to mask the crumbling of the communist system in that nation. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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