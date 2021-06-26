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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1482 - Alma York - 911 call & initial report on the crime
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The pair knocked on Alma’s door and asked if she wanted her yard raked. When she declined, Canady asked if he could use her cell phone. After returning her phone, Canady jumped on top of her and held her down while the other suspect went through the house searching for valuables. Canady ripped her earring out of her ear, before the pair, who threatened to shoot her, fled with her pocketbook and wallet.
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