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A Shot in the Dark - (2020 Documentary)
The truth be told
The truth be told
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423 views • January 27, 2020
Mirrored -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2N35yVQcSk&fbclid=IwAR1tb7G5aDynkAj5b8LFqv5146MWa65l9qd24eRvzMfI7NJ3KMBh6hLRZRw

Educate before you Vaxcinate. Don't become a statistic.
Here is a comprehensive guide to the dangers of vaxcine.

"Protection from illness does not come through a needle."

"The only wholly safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used."
- Dr. James A. Shannon, National Institute of Health, USA

“Ignorance is not bliss. It is how we are all being used and abused”.

In The Age of Information,….Ignorance is a Choice. Medical doctors and PhD scientists who explain clearly why vaxcines are not safe or effective.

https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2019/01/07/in-the-age-of-information-ignorance-is-a-choice-medical-doctors-and-phd-scientists-who-explain-clearly-why-vaccines-are-not-safe-or-effective/

First They Came for the Anti-Vaxxers - Kelly Brogan MD
https://kellybroganmd.com/first-came-anti-vaxxers/?fbclid=IwAR12-HRjvBJXZ1FG7PISrHRxN6kmAUTqbWbN14-lIgIZgtyMXr_NCC1htQ4

1200 studies, revealing the research that the vaccine industry does NOT want you to see - 1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-3.pdf
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-v2.4_08-15-19.pdf

The measles vaccine narrative is collapsing By Dr. Alan Palmer
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/The-measles-vaccine-narrative-is-collapsing-Updated-10-09-19.pdf
Keywords
big pharmacorruptionbad sciencecdcautismhpvvaccinationsvaccinevaccine injuryflu shotmeaslesmedical mafiaimmunizationinfectious diseasemedical tyrannycriminalvaccine courtchicken poxhuman rights violationhealth cover-upvaccine side effecttoxic ingredientssbad ingredients
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy