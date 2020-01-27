© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Shot in the Dark - (2020 Documentary)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
423 views • January 27, 2020
Mirrored -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2N35yVQcSk&fbclid=IwAR1tb7G5aDynkAj5b8LFqv5146MWa65l9qd24eRvzMfI7NJ3KMBh6hLRZRw
Educate before you Vaxcinate. Don't become a statistic.
Here is a comprehensive guide to the dangers of vaxcine.
"Protection from illness does not come through a needle."
"The only wholly safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used."
- Dr. James A. Shannon, National Institute of Health, USA
“Ignorance is not bliss. It is how we are all being used and abused”.
In The Age of Information,….Ignorance is a Choice. Medical doctors and PhD scientists who explain clearly why vaxcines are not safe or effective.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2019/01/07/in-the-age-of-information-ignorance-is-a-choice-medical-doctors-and-phd-scientists-who-explain-clearly-why-vaccines-are-not-safe-or-effective/
First They Came for the Anti-Vaxxers - Kelly Brogan MD
https://kellybroganmd.com/first-came-anti-vaxxers/?fbclid=IwAR12-HRjvBJXZ1FG7PISrHRxN6kmAUTqbWbN14-lIgIZgtyMXr_NCC1htQ4
1200 studies, revealing the research that the vaccine industry does NOT want you to see - 1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-3.pdf
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-v2.4_08-15-19.pdf
The measles vaccine narrative is collapsing By Dr. Alan Palmer
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/The-measles-vaccine-narrative-is-collapsing-Updated-10-09-19.pdf
Educate before you Vaxcinate. Don't become a statistic.
Here is a comprehensive guide to the dangers of vaxcine.
"Protection from illness does not come through a needle."
"The only wholly safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used."
- Dr. James A. Shannon, National Institute of Health, USA
“Ignorance is not bliss. It is how we are all being used and abused”.
In The Age of Information,….Ignorance is a Choice. Medical doctors and PhD scientists who explain clearly why vaxcines are not safe or effective.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2019/01/07/in-the-age-of-information-ignorance-is-a-choice-medical-doctors-and-phd-scientists-who-explain-clearly-why-vaccines-are-not-safe-or-effective/
First They Came for the Anti-Vaxxers - Kelly Brogan MD
https://kellybroganmd.com/first-came-anti-vaxxers/?fbclid=IwAR12-HRjvBJXZ1FG7PISrHRxN6kmAUTqbWbN14-lIgIZgtyMXr_NCC1htQ4
1200 studies, revealing the research that the vaccine industry does NOT want you to see - 1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-3.pdf
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/1200-studies-The-Truth-Will-Prevail-v2.4_08-15-19.pdf
The measles vaccine narrative is collapsing By Dr. Alan Palmer
https://www.wellnessdoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/The-measles-vaccine-narrative-is-collapsing-Updated-10-09-19.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.