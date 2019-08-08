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Why You're A Misogynist If You Don't Like The New Twitter Design
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7 views • August 08, 2019
The creators behind Twitter's latest "redesign" have been revealed to be 3 women. Owen explains how all Twitter users must proclaim their love for the new design or else be labeled "misogynist"!
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