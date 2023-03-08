Robert Malone : CCP has exploited cracks and corruptions in the US system very effectively

https://gettr.com/post/p2atjx6462a

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Robert Malone(@rwmalonemd) : CCP has exploited cracks and corruptions in the US system very effectively. Bureaucratic class, large capitalist groups and CCP are willing to advance their interests through various financial schemes before the pandemic. There has been a massive upward transfer of wealth.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 罗伯特·马龙(@rwmalonemd)：中共非常有效地利用了美国体制中的漏洞和腐败。早在疫情爆发前，官僚阶层、大资本集团和中共就想通过各种金融计划来促进自身利益。有海量财富向社会上层转移。



