Breaking News - Unverified Reports Emerge of Libyan Prime Minister FLEEING Tripoli in Airplane, as VIOLENT Clashes Continue. - 082722.

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BREAKING Unverified reports emerge of Libyan Prime Minister FLEEING Tripoli in airplane, as VIOLENT clashes continue in Libyan capital, with at least 12 KILLED and 87 WOUNDED in fighting between Tripoli-based government and rival administration supported by Libyan Parliament, both VYING for power in country.