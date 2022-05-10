© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof that the pandemic was planned with a purpose and is a CRIME
Follow
2
Share
Report
233 views • May 10, 2022
Proof that the pandemic was planned with a purpose and is a CRIME
DOWNLOAD THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT NOW
https://stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
https://stopworldcontrol.com/report/
My Archive:
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
Source
https://stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
PDFS
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/COVID19-Dossier.pdf
Proof that the pandemic was planned with a purpose and is a CRIME https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
COVID-19 & Public Health Totalitarianism: Untoward Effects on Individuals, Institutions and Society1 https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/legal-report.pdf
INVESTIGATIVE REPORT ON THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND ITS RELATIONSHIP TO SARS-COV-2 AND OTHER FACTORS https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/sarscov2.pdf
COVID-19 PANDEMIC.PROFIT.FALLOUT.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/Harrison-research.pdf
The Declaration of a State of Emergency for the COVID-19 is based on a series of assumptions that are patently false https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/5g-coronavirus.pdf
ARationale forBiologically-based Exposure StandardsforLow-Intensity Electromagnetic Radiation
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/bioInitiativeReport.pdf
Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/Stanford-Mask-Study.pdf
Masks Don’t Work - A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/rancourt.pdf
Review of scientific reports of harms caused by face
masks, up to February 2021
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/masks-harm.pdf
Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/bacterial-pneumonia.pdf
Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/lockdowns-evidence.pdf
ASSESSING MANDATORY STAY-AT-HOME AND BUSINESS CLOSURE EFFECTS ON THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/lockdowns-paper.pdf
AFLDS policy statement on the harmful health effects of lockdowns. STOP LOCKDOWNS! https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/lockdowns-harmful.pdf
LETTER FROM 500+ MEDICAL DOCTORS
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/letter.pdf
External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results. https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/review-drosten.pdf
Report Status of the validation of point-of-care serology tests for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics:
considerations for use https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/pocr-report.pdf
White Paper on Hydroxychloroquine
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/hydroxychloroquine.pdf
Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19 https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/ivermectin.pdf
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects
of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical
disease https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/vaccines-worse.pdf
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Results https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/VAERS-Results.pdf
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE: THERE IS NO PANDEMIC https://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08&;%3B
THE COVID-19 DOSSIER https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/COVID19-Dossier.pdf
COVID-19 LEGAL REPORT
Dr. Peter R. Breggin, MD, outlines the scientific and legal evidence that COVID-19 is being used to implement medical totalitarianism https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/legal-report.pdf
COVID-19 INVESTIGATIVE REPORT
This investigative report by French army officers exposes Covid as an assault on humanity
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/sarscov2.pdf
THE PCR TEST IS FRAUD
The whole pandemic is based on a completely unreliable PCR test that produces high percentages of
false positives, and is not able to accurately detect any kind of infection. All the lockdowns, mask
mandates and vaccines are based on this fraud.
CURES ARE HIDDEN
Governments and health institutions are hiding the cures for Covid from humanity. Millions have died
DOWNLOAD THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT NOW
https://stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
https://stopworldcontrol.com/report/
My Archive:
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
Source
https://stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
PDFS
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/COVID19-Dossier.pdf
Proof that the pandemic was planned with a purpose and is a CRIME https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
COVID-19 & Public Health Totalitarianism: Untoward Effects on Individuals, Institutions and Society1 https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/legal-report.pdf
INVESTIGATIVE REPORT ON THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND ITS RELATIONSHIP TO SARS-COV-2 AND OTHER FACTORS https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/sarscov2.pdf
COVID-19 PANDEMIC.PROFIT.FALLOUT.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/Harrison-research.pdf
The Declaration of a State of Emergency for the COVID-19 is based on a series of assumptions that are patently false https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/5g-coronavirus.pdf
ARationale forBiologically-based Exposure StandardsforLow-Intensity Electromagnetic Radiation
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/bioInitiativeReport.pdf
Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/Stanford-Mask-Study.pdf
Masks Don’t Work - A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/rancourt.pdf
Review of scientific reports of harms caused by face
masks, up to February 2021
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/masks-harm.pdf
Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/bacterial-pneumonia.pdf
Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/lockdowns-evidence.pdf
ASSESSING MANDATORY STAY-AT-HOME AND BUSINESS CLOSURE EFFECTS ON THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/lockdowns-paper.pdf
AFLDS policy statement on the harmful health effects of lockdowns. STOP LOCKDOWNS! https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/lockdowns-harmful.pdf
LETTER FROM 500+ MEDICAL DOCTORS
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/letter.pdf
External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results. https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/review-drosten.pdf
Report Status of the validation of point-of-care serology tests for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics:
considerations for use https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/pocr-report.pdf
White Paper on Hydroxychloroquine
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/hydroxychloroquine.pdf
Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19 https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/ivermectin.pdf
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects
of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical
disease https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/vaccines-worse.pdf
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Results https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/science/VAERS-Results.pdf
WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE: THERE IS NO PANDEMIC https://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08&;%3B
THE COVID-19 DOSSIER https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/COVID19-Dossier.pdf
COVID-19 LEGAL REPORT
Dr. Peter R. Breggin, MD, outlines the scientific and legal evidence that COVID-19 is being used to implement medical totalitarianism https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/legal-report.pdf
COVID-19 INVESTIGATIVE REPORT
This investigative report by French army officers exposes Covid as an assault on humanity
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/legal/science/sarscov2.pdf
THE PCR TEST IS FRAUD
The whole pandemic is based on a completely unreliable PCR test that produces high percentages of
false positives, and is not able to accurately detect any kind of infection. All the lockdowns, mask
mandates and vaccines are based on this fraud.
CURES ARE HIDDEN
Governments and health institutions are hiding the cures for Covid from humanity. Millions have died
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.