Scott Goulet: Trump Considers Speaker Of House, Endorses Jordan, Makes HUGE Move; Who Leaked Smith Alleged Story?
103 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Keywords
donald trumpillegal immigrationborder walljim jordanalejandro mayorkasfront pagejack smith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos