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It's Looking Like War - John Moore Joins Doug Hagmann - FULL SHOW - 01/4/2021 - Hagmann Report
Hagmann Report
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395 views • January 04, 2021
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This week will be looked upon in history as the most defining time for our Republic since the civil war. What transpires this week will determine whether we survive as a Constitutional Republic or succumb to the Communist authoritarianism of the “Global Elite.” The fate of our nation is up to us.

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Randy Taylor

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freedomnewsinfowarspoliticspodcasthannityalexjoneshagmannhagmann reportstevequayleelection2020john moorecurrenteventsdoughagmannhagmannreportjohnmoorethelibertyman
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