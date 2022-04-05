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CHILDREN; YOUNG PEOPLE ARE 'SUDDENLY'? 'UNEXPECTEDLY'? COLLAPSING & DYING #COV-ID INJECT COVERUP
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1402 views • April 05, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
CHILDREN; YOUNG PEOPLE are 'SUDDENLY'? 'UNEXPECTEDLY'? COLLAPSING & DYING
#COV-ID INJECT COVERUP https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnyVN19aCZXA/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
This report from the UK, but it will be much the same in other jurisdictions,
and this of course is just some of the ones that have been 'noticed'...
(source / March 15th, 2022) https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5/V030:a
(ozflor) https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5
(Telegram group) https://t.me/ozflorTelegram
(local mirror) LorettaJoy222 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ugfkI3MNfAlH/
YELLOW CARD REPORTING MHRA UK 2.3.22 🔗SOURCE https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
----------------------------
SEE LATEST @ https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-graphs
Total doses administered (millions)
Total fatalities (Just those reported)
Total reactions (Just those reported)
(source data) https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-profile
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 15] JABSCENE DEATHS CONTINUE - CARDIAC BLOWS
AND ON IT GOES..! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JK5Cz1gVoYg/
-------------------------
ATHLETES’ HEARTS FAILING 💔 [MAR 2021 to JAN 2022] Documented TIMELINE by Month
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrxZH9fCzzjU/
-------------------------
A YEAR OF ATHLETES COLLAPSING 💔 (769 SPORTS RELATED INCIDENCES)
💔 @ MARCH 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTJNim6zV8SN/
================
https://www.survivethenews.com/repeated-covid-vaccinations-compromise-bodys-natural-ability-to-fend-off-disease-resulting-in-vaids/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/06/russia-distraction-from-fact-covid-jabs-cause-vaids/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/23/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-5x-likely-die-covid/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/24/uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/25/theyre-using-d-n-r-to-turn-hospitals-into-death-camps/
https://america.cgtn.com/2022/02/13/moderna-begins-human-clinical-trials-for-mrna-hiv-vaccine
https://anti-empire.com/climate-change-at-work-3-so
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-yes-its-a-killer-vaccine-michel-chossudovsky/5755179
===============
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide #COV-ID INJECT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in VECTOR; mRNA COVID-19 ”vaccines” (Preliminary Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/
The SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL, HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(ALAN WATT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/
The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEB
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
COVID INJECT LINKED TO EXPLODING "HIV" (AIDS=VAIDS) INFECTIONS ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tODW0Zox0iVJ/
'INOCULATED' against COVID-19 likely to develop AIDS (Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZzcNHiYxdC9/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S. (Oiln Live Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
The CAUSE of ALL DISEASES [PT. 01 & PT. 02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nn5DdNlx1Ng5/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED! ( INJECTED into You FOREVER!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
ARE EMF/5G WEAPON SYSTEMS EXTERMINATING HUMANITY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eND3GPoBkb88/
POPULATED AREAS Being EXPOSED to HIGH Levels of NON-IONIZING RADIATION
(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlC4c7IgGSTy/
'VIRUSES, ISOLATION, CONTAGION, WHACKSINES, (M)AIDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4On1U0AZFy8/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv
COVID INJECT: THE MORTALITY BOMB (Craig Paardekooper)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hd85praYInOs/
GRAPHENE ... GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES [PT.02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgDSVTcrBCWF/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
CHILDREN; YOUNG PEOPLE are 'SUDDENLY'? 'UNEXPECTEDLY'? COLLAPSING & DYING
#COV-ID INJECT COVERUP https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnyVN19aCZXA/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
This report from the UK, but it will be much the same in other jurisdictions,
and this of course is just some of the ones that have been 'noticed'...
(source / March 15th, 2022) https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5/V030:a
(ozflor) https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5
(Telegram group) https://t.me/ozflorTelegram
(local mirror) LorettaJoy222 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ugfkI3MNfAlH/
YELLOW CARD REPORTING MHRA UK 2.3.22 🔗SOURCE https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
----------------------------
SEE LATEST @ https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-graphs
Total doses administered (millions)
Total fatalities (Just those reported)
Total reactions (Just those reported)
(source data) https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-profile
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 15] JABSCENE DEATHS CONTINUE - CARDIAC BLOWS
AND ON IT GOES..! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JK5Cz1gVoYg/
-------------------------
ATHLETES’ HEARTS FAILING 💔 [MAR 2021 to JAN 2022] Documented TIMELINE by Month
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrxZH9fCzzjU/
-------------------------
A YEAR OF ATHLETES COLLAPSING 💔 (769 SPORTS RELATED INCIDENCES)
💔 @ MARCH 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTJNim6zV8SN/
================
https://www.survivethenews.com/repeated-covid-vaccinations-compromise-bodys-natural-ability-to-fend-off-disease-resulting-in-vaids/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/06/russia-distraction-from-fact-covid-jabs-cause-vaids/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/23/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-5x-likely-die-covid/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/24/uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/25/theyre-using-d-n-r-to-turn-hospitals-into-death-camps/
https://america.cgtn.com/2022/02/13/moderna-begins-human-clinical-trials-for-mrna-hiv-vaccine
https://anti-empire.com/climate-change-at-work-3-so
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-yes-its-a-killer-vaccine-michel-chossudovsky/5755179
===============
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide #COV-ID INJECT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in VECTOR; mRNA COVID-19 ”vaccines” (Preliminary Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/
The SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL, HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(ALAN WATT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/
The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEB
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
COVID INJECT LINKED TO EXPLODING "HIV" (AIDS=VAIDS) INFECTIONS ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tODW0Zox0iVJ/
'INOCULATED' against COVID-19 likely to develop AIDS (Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZzcNHiYxdC9/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S. (Oiln Live Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
The CAUSE of ALL DISEASES [PT. 01 & PT. 02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nn5DdNlx1Ng5/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED! ( INJECTED into You FOREVER!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
ARE EMF/5G WEAPON SYSTEMS EXTERMINATING HUMANITY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eND3GPoBkb88/
POPULATED AREAS Being EXPOSED to HIGH Levels of NON-IONIZING RADIATION
(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlC4c7IgGSTy/
'VIRUSES, ISOLATION, CONTAGION, WHACKSINES, (M)AIDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4On1U0AZFy8/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv
COVID INJECT: THE MORTALITY BOMB (Craig Paardekooper)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hd85praYInOs/
GRAPHENE ... GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES [PT.02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgDSVTcrBCWF/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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