This Judge Needs To Be Impeached & Prosecuted For Bad Behavior
Sons of Liberty
Published Yesterday

*UPDATE: My apologies. I just noticed that I said he blocked the surgeries. That is incorrect. He did strike down a ban on the surgeries as well.


U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon blocked an Indiana law that would ban so-called "gender-reassignment surgeries," which are nothing about transitioning from one gender to another, but are simply mutilations of the body. He also ruled against the law, which is in line with God's law, against indoctrinating minors with the trans-delusion through "gender affirming care." Apparently, he believes that this is a real phenomenon rather than understanding it is actually a confused and reprobate mind that men are given over to by God and those reprobates are now forcing their reprobate indoctrination on minors. We'll tell you why he should be impeached and why he should be prosecuted for his crimes of a lawless ruling.


constitutionmutilationlgbtqimpeachtransgenderindianasurgerygender affirmationjames patrick hanlon

