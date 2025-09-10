Is Earth Really Spinning Under Your Airplane?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's carefully analyze a specific, easily understood modern-day
scenario that questions the widely accepted belief that the Earth
is a spinning globe...
Read the Full FREE PDF "Escaping the Maze" here: https://tinyurl.com/escapingthemaze
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/EricDubay
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4606304.Eric_Dubay
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbHNYRkNrQkc0NVVSVE9Kak4tQkt6NzQzZ1V3Z3xBQ3Jtc0tsMTRCdEI4a2U4cGdDR3VQc2FXak40MERJY0tpeHIzQjJzbEF3bFFJYlpUVTQ0ZEdTVVFDX2dKd21hOHZ1M200RTI1OWtQenl3Y1RFenRzNnppaGpnQ0d2N1d6ZzVncHFFcV8yUXoxWEZ1YmcxY25pMA&q=https%3A%2F%2Freal-truth-seekers.com%2F%40ericdubay&v=DTsV1buYJgM
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay
Audible: https://www.audible.com.au/?ref=Adbl_ip_rdr_from_US&ipRedirectFrom=US&ipRedirectOriginalURL=search%3FsearchNarrator%3DEric%2BDubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
Eric Dubay