BREAKING 💉☠ MISSISSIPPI LT GOV DELBERT HOSEMANN JUST COLLAPSED WHILE PRESIDING OVER STATE SENATE❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Libs of TikTok - BREAKING: Mississippi Lt. Gov Delbert Hosemann just collapsed while presiding over the State Senate.
Source: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1892282530377634049
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/02/19/delbert-hosemann-mississippi-collapse/79219278007/
Just had to confirm one thing to justify the title:
https://rolltidewire.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/01/05/mississippi-lt-gov-delbert-hosemann-tests-positive-covid-19/9076497002/
Oh shite Just watch how many vaxx jabs US kids is recommended to take and Bobby we seen telling they lethal for them recommends them now ?
https://odysee.com/@JackFrostExperience:c/Oh-shite-Just-watch-how-many-vaxx-jabs-US-kids-is-recomended-to-take-and-Bobby-we-seeb-telling-they-lethal-for-them-recomemends-them-:2