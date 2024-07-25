Baltimore Man Confessed To Killing A 12-Year-Old Girl. 7-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are living around some very scary people. These scary people have lost their ability to control their urges to kill, steal, and destroy the lives of other people.
We must be doing more to protect ourselves from the hurt, harm, pain, trauma, and suffering of these scary people. Prayers out to the people of Baltimore.