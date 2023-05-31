Create New Account
Blocking Bank Cards in Ukraine has shifted from Civilians to the Military - Ukrainian Soldiers Complain about the Authorities Blocking their Bank Cards for Utility Debts.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Blocking bank cards in Ukraine has shifted from civilians to the military. Videos are going viral in which Ukrainian soldiers complain about the authorities blocking their bank cards for utility debts. As a result, they cannot buy a uniform or pay for medical treatment — after all that, the Ukrainian regime, having received millions of dollars from the West, cannot provide for its troops.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

