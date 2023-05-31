Blocking Bank Cards in Ukraine has shifted from Civilians to the Military - Ukrainian Soldiers Complain about the Authorities Blocking their Bank Cards for Utility Debts.

Blocking bank cards in Ukraine has shifted from civilians to the military. Videos are going viral in which Ukrainian soldiers complain about the authorities blocking their bank cards for utility debts. As a result, they cannot buy a uniform or pay for medical treatment — after all that, the Ukrainian regime, having received millions of dollars from the West, cannot provide for its troops.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.