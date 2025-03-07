Warning!: In Syria, Turkish-backed Sultan Suleiman Shah militants gloat over Alawite corpses in al-Qardahah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkish-backed Sultan Suleiman Shah militants gloat over Alawite corpses in al-Qardahah.
Standing in a ditch filled with bodies, they chant:
“They have been trampled! Praise be to God! These are the remnants of the fallen regime!”
The Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade (aka al-Amshat), a Turkish-backed faction of the Syrian National Army, has been accused of war crimes, including abductions, extortion, and forced displacement—particularly targeting Kurds in Afrin.
Brutality and sectarian violence in Syria escalate.