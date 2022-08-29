The Transition from the Harlot System to the Beast Kingdom

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The world is about to witness the cataclysmic transition from the present world system to the New Kingdom of the Beast... Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p6O5mDvViqTK5WtPd4Fls3CkXnjJYfsP/view?usp=sharing Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing