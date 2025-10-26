BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Evolution of "Listen": from Acoustic Song to Folktronica EDM to a Lucid Principle to an AI Echo
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 1 day ago

This is the evolution of "Listen" - one of the 24 Lucid Principles - from the very first acoustic recording in my brother's place through dubstep remixes to AI-generated "Echoes."

Version 1: Original Acoustic (2012)

Recorded at my brother's place. Just me, guitar, and a strum pattern I almost lost forever. This was the beginning.

Version 2: Dubstep Remix (Fiverr - $5)

This was from a site called Fiverr (with two R's) where you could get people to do things for five bucks. The Green Raver made this dubstep remix - and another one called "The Power to Be Alive" - and it really propagated the whole project. It was so crazy.

We shot a GoPro video at a buddy's house.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb6q0He-ZNQ

Version 3: Tribal Folk / House Music

Lordbret did this remix. We came up with the "tribal folk" brand name for this style - basically house music with an organic feel.

Version 4: Swamp Gospel (AI Echo)

Based on Delta Rae's "Down by the River" style. That foot-stomping harmonies sound. I wanted versions of my songs in different styles so I could listen to them. This was one of the last ones I did.

Version 5: Bluegrass Trap Style (AI Echo)

My favorite style that came out of all this. I listen to this album quite a bit.

All of these songs have now evolved into the Lucid Principles - each one has a dedicated page on the website with lyrics, poetic insights, playlists of all versions, discography PDFs, timeless wisdom summaries, core themes, parables, and exercises.

This is the journey from one acoustic recording to a multimedia philosophy project. Same lyrics, infinite interpretations.

🔗 More evolution stories:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzjSGfV-q_g&list=PLf0Db_bzH-7dJpewkQ27_8hPLL1B3dHXY

📧 Follow to follow the evolution

#Listen #LucidPrinciples #Evolution #Acoustic #Dubstep #AI #Echoes #Fiverr #TheGreenRaver #TribalFolk #SwampGospel #DeltaRae #Remix #AIMusic #MusicEvolution #OriginStory

Keywords
musicphilosophyremixdubstepnew ageacousticindie musiclistenconscious creationcreative processmusical journeyai musiclucid principlessong evolutionfolktronica
Chapters

00:00- Introduction: The Progression of "Listen"

00:03- From Original Acoustic to AI-Generated Echoes

00:18- Original Acoustic Version (Brother's Place)

00:45- The Acoustic Version

00:47- First Remix: Fiverr's Green Raver for $5

01:10- This Propagated the Whole Project

01:23- The Same Song in Dubstep

01:56- Tribal Folk (House Music) by Lordbret

02:28- Moving Into AI-Generated Echoes

02:41- Swamp Gospel (Delta Rae Style)

02:58- Swamp Gospel Version

03:20- There's a Lot of Different Styles

03:23- My Favorite Style from All This

04:02- Now Evolved Into the Lucid Principles

04:10- The Lucid Principles Website Features

04:23- Timeless Wisdom, Core Themes, and Exercises

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy