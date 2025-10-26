The Evolution of "Listen": from Acoustic Song to Folktronica EDM to a Lucid Principle to an AI Echo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the evolution of "Listen" - one of the 24 Lucid Principles - from the very first acoustic recording in my brother's place through dubstep remixes to AI-generated "Echoes."
Version 1: Original Acoustic (2012)
Recorded at my brother's place. Just me, guitar, and a strum pattern I almost lost forever. This was the beginning.
Version 2: Dubstep Remix (Fiverr - $5)
This was from a site called Fiverr (with two R's) where you could get people to do things for five bucks. The Green Raver made this dubstep remix - and another one called "The Power to Be Alive" - and it really propagated the whole project. It was so crazy.
We shot a GoPro video at a buddy's house.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb6q0He-ZNQ
Version 3: Tribal Folk / House Music
Lordbret did this remix. We came up with the "tribal folk" brand name for this style - basically house music with an organic feel.
Version 4: Swamp Gospel (AI Echo)
Based on Delta Rae's "Down by the River" style. That foot-stomping harmonies sound. I wanted versions of my songs in different styles so I could listen to them. This was one of the last ones I did.
Version 5: Bluegrass Trap Style (AI Echo)
My favorite style that came out of all this. I listen to this album quite a bit.
All of these songs have now evolved into the Lucid Principles - each one has a dedicated page on the website with lyrics, poetic insights, playlists of all versions, discography PDFs, timeless wisdom summaries, core themes, parables, and exercises.
This is the journey from one acoustic recording to a multimedia philosophy project. Same lyrics, infinite interpretations.
🔗 More evolution stories:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzjSGfV-q_g&list=PLf0Db_bzH-7dJpewkQ27_8hPLL1B3dHXY
📧 Follow to follow the evolution
