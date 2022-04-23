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J6 Political Prisoner Calls in From Gulag, Exposing Abuse and Neglect
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36 views • April 23, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
As Covid mandates begin to fall, the corrupt government holds tight unto J6 political prisoners, confining them in gulags.
Jacob Lang joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss the media’s compliance, the government’s attack against Americans, and the horrors of solitary confinement.
Lang called for Americans to show up strong in defense of individuals like himself and others who are being abused, harassed, and prosecuted by the establishment government.
Reflecting on how he was physically beaten for being a Republican in the gulags, Lang urged for all to stand up against the anti-American government.
Go to J6Truth.org to find more on what the media refuses to acknowledge about J6, and important dates for protests for the J6 political prisoners: https://www.j6truth.org/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11zf4u-j6-political-prisoner-calls-in-from-gulag-exposing-abuse-and-neglect.html
As Covid mandates begin to fall, the corrupt government holds tight unto J6 political prisoners, confining them in gulags.
Jacob Lang joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss the media’s compliance, the government’s attack against Americans, and the horrors of solitary confinement.
Lang called for Americans to show up strong in defense of individuals like himself and others who are being abused, harassed, and prosecuted by the establishment government.
Reflecting on how he was physically beaten for being a Republican in the gulags, Lang urged for all to stand up against the anti-American government.
Go to J6Truth.org to find more on what the media refuses to acknowledge about J6, and important dates for protests for the J6 political prisoners: https://www.j6truth.org/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11zf4u-j6-political-prisoner-calls-in-from-gulag-exposing-abuse-and-neglect.html
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