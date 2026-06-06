Massive attack on the Leningrad region, Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage and consequences of a massive attack on the Leningrad region.
Adding, from Zelensky about this:
Zelensky:
This war needs to end. But Russia’s leader wants to keep fighting.
That is why Ukrainian sanctions against this aggression are at work.
Last night, our drones traveled roughly 1,000 kilometers to the St. Petersburg region, targeting enemy naval arsenals and the base in Kronstadt.
Our long-range sanctions also covered about 500 kilometers to the Krasnodar region and struck an oil depot.
Russia must end its war and stop its attacks on human lives. Any act of injustice against Ukraine will receive a just response.