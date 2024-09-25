BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does Being Born Again Mean? A Study with Nicodemus
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
32 views • 7 months ago

In this video, we begin a series focusing on the critical topic of soul salvation through the lens of John 3:1-16. We explore the concept of being 'born again,' interpreting various scriptures to understand its meaning. Highlighting Nicodemus, a Pharisee and a member of the Sanhedrin, we recount his journey from a curious inquirer to a disciple of Christ. Join us as we delve deeper into the spiritual significance of being born again and its ramifications in our daily lives.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
01:00 The Importance of Soul Salvation
01:18 Saved by the Blood: A Hymn Reflection
02:26 Exploring John Chapter 3
05:26 Understanding 'Born Again'
08:06 Nicodemus: A Case Study
10:21 Nicodemus' Journey to Faith
12:42 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
jesussalvationborn againbirthnicodemus
