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Dr Malone, It's Time to Flush Out These WEF Bureaucrat Hacks In All Western Countries.
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280 views • April 30, 2022
Dr Malone, It's Time to Flush Out These WEF Bureaucrat Hacks In All Western Countries.
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
https://rumble.com/v131ibt-dr-malone-its-time-to-flush-out-these-wef-bureaucrat-hacks-in-all-western-c.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
"Are you willing to let the same people that have totally bungled the management of this outbreak control your life? Are you willing to give up your freedom to let these people control you? Speaking for myself, the answer's 'hell no.' "
via Dr Vernon Coleman.
www.vernoncoleman.org
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Dr Malone, WEF, Flush Out The Hacks
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
https://rumble.com/v131ibt-dr-malone-its-time-to-flush-out-these-wef-bureaucrat-hacks-in-all-western-c.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
"Are you willing to let the same people that have totally bungled the management of this outbreak control your life? Are you willing to give up your freedom to let these people control you? Speaking for myself, the answer's 'hell no.' "
via Dr Vernon Coleman.
www.vernoncoleman.org
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Dr Malone, WEF, Flush Out The Hacks
Keywords
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