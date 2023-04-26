Battle for Ukraine, impressive view of Mi 35 helicopter on combat duty amid hostilities

Impressive view of Russian Mi-35 multi-role attack helicopter in combat duty amid hostilities during a special military operation in Ukraine to destroy militant positions. Mi-35 flew at a very low altitude, not touching trees and wires to avoid detection. As soon as the militants appeared, Mi-35 fired missiles that destroyed their positions.
