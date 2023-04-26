Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Battle for Ukraine, impressive view of Mi 35 helicopter on combat duty amid hostilities
298 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Impressive view of Russian Mi-35 multi-role attack helicopter in combat duty amid hostilities during a special military operation in Ukraine to destroy militant positions. Mi-35 flew at a very low altitude, not touching trees and wires to avoid detection. As soon as the militants appeared, Mi-35 fired missiles that destroyed their positions.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
ukrainehelicoptercombat dutymi 35

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket