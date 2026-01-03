FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Ecclesiastes 3:1-4,, 20260103

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Almighty, Heavenly, Holy Father, and EL ELYON, the Most HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ when He atoned for my sin on Calvary’s Cross.

My blessed EL ELYON, the Most HIGH YAHWEH, Your Holy Scriptures remind me that:

1. To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under Heaven.

2. Through Your Majesty, You know the Divine time for me to repent of my sins and surrender my life to my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. My EL ELYON, the Most HIGH YAHWEH, please direct my life for:

· a Divine time to be born again of Your Holy Spirit;

· a time to die in the flesh

