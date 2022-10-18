Americans are Sleepwalking into WW3, says Author of Bioweapons Treaty

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Biden Impeachment Bill Circulating on Capitol Hill In Response to WW3 Threat
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-impeachment-bill-circulating-on-capitol-hill-in-response-to-ww3-threat/
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Biden Regime Taking Us Full Steam Ahead Into A Nuclear World War 3 - Nuclear Countries Now Taking Sides And Team Russia Has More Nukes Than The U.S. Proxy, Team Ukraine
https://www.allnewspipeline.com/Biden_Full_Steam_Ahead_Nuclear_War.php