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Juanita Broaddrick Responds To Man Who Confronted Hillary Clinton At Book Signing
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15 views • November 05, 2019
Juanita Broaddrick calls in to the War Room LIVE to congratulate Brandon Gray on his successful protest against the wicked witch Hillary Clinton in Austin Texas. By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!"
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