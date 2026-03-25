Bright Videos News, Mar 25, 2026 - Trump is DESTROYING Abundance on a Global Scale

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- Trump's Delusional Claims and Military Recruitment Issues (0:10)
- USS Gerald R. Ford's Extensive Damage and Iran's Demands (2:59)
- Historical Context and Global Impact of U.S. Policies (6:28)
- Economic and Social Consequences of Trump's Policies (11:44)
- Preparation for Economic and Energy Collapse (28:58)
- The Role of Zionism and the Depopulation Agenda (53:03)
- The Impact of Trump's Policies on Global Stability (1:02:29)
- The Importance of Privacy and Decentralization (1:02:48)
- The Role of the CIA and Intelligence Gathering (1:03:09)
- The Future of the U.S. and Global Economy (1:15:18)
- Iran-Iraq War and U.S. Involvement (1:18:40)
- U.S. Support for Iraq and Iran's Reactions (1:24:58)
- Trump's Potential Agreement with Iran (1:26:06)
- Iranian Jews and Religious Education (1:27:29)
- U.S. Military Incompetence and Technology (1:32:07)
- Iran's Strategy and U.S. Military Plans (1:36:12)
- Iran's Missile Attacks and Israel's Role (1:39:43)
- Website and Support for Larry's Work (1:43:40)
- Upcoming U.S. Military Strikes (1:45:35)
- CIA's Role and Trump's Decision (1:49:07)
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