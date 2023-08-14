German MP Christine Anderson goes berserk about the plandemic beta test for globalist totalitarians in the European Parliament Remember that Christine stood up to pansy Justin Castro when he spoke

Create New Account
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago

German MP Christine Anderson goes berserk about the plandemic beta test for globalist totalitarians in the European Parliament (3 min 21 seconds) Remember that Christine stood up to pansy Justin Castro when he spoke at the European Parliament over a year ago.

