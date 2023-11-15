The Ultimate Gunsmith Arsenal: Real Avid 2023 New Tools for Experts and DIYers 🛠️

In this episode, we delve into the world of DIY gunsmithing and cleaning with the one and only Dustin Sanchez from Real Avid. Get ready for an exclusive look at the cutting-edge Real Avid 2023 new tools hitting the scene and valuable insights into the art of gun cleaning. The Real Avid 2023 New Tools are shaping up to be a game changer for the DIYer and Professional Gunsmiths.

🌟Featured Guest: Dustin Sanchez Dustin, a competition shooter, an industry expert and Product Manager & Marketing Manager at Real Avid, takes us through the latest innovations in firearm tools. From the workshop to the range, we discuss must-have gear for every gun enthusiast.

📌 Highlights:

🆕 2023 Tool Showcase: Unveiling Real Avid's newest arsenal!

🧼 Do we really need to clean our guns?

🌟 Where does inspiration for new products come from?





#gunsmith #realavid #diygunsmith #gunenthusiast #firearmtools #teambanch @RealAvid @TheRogueBanshee





Show Sponsors:





🔫 Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ





Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%





🎯 AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb





🔥 You – https://www.trb.fyi ◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.





🔔 Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe! Hit the notification bell on YouTube to stay updated on our latest episodes.





🙏 Thank you for joining us on "For The Love of Guns." Your support makes this journey even more exciting! 🎉





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh and get access to exclusive content: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee









📚 Links and Resources Mentioned:





Real Avid Website - https://alnk.to/dWaSYCV





Real Avid Instagra - https://www.instagram.com/realavid





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/





The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/





Remember to comment and join the discussion.





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Product of the Show:





We need batteries all over the place, that is why I use rechargeable batteries. However, not all chargers are the same. I just got this one in and absolutely love it. Check it out at: https://amzn.to/40A5UMn





Video of the Show:





The Beretta 92 is a great gun. But when you work on one you begin to long for the simplicity of a Glock! Check out my Beretta 92 Reassembly video here: https://youtu.be/UvE4IY5Ohes





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.