Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨 NATO and U.S. issue red alert against China and Putin | Redacted with Clayton Morris
307 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

NATO, President Biden and every member of his staff are suddenly sounding the alarm about China crossing a red line in Ukraine. It's a remarkable level of propaganda being deployed to draw China and Russia into war with the West. Putin just slammed the West in a big speech pointing out all the ways the U.S. is using propaganda to undermine Russia.

Our thanks to Traction Uranium for sponsoring today's video. You can learn all about their latest uranium projects right here: https://tractionuranium.com

Traction's stock ticker in the U.S. is: TRCTF

📚 Read Clayton and Natali's Amazon best-selling book on finance. How To Pay Off Your Mortgage in 5 Years 👉🏻 https://amzn.to/3Guh4IC

Mirrored -

Redacted News
Keywords
russiachinausanato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket