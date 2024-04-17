Create New Account
Dereliction Of Duty
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

The Agents Of Chaos


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (16 April 2024)

https://youtu.be/RMm8wHUlDkk

Keywords
treasonborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderimpeachmentmass migrationhomeland securitymigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken bordersubversionradicalismopen borderrob schmittmigrant invasionborder invasionalejandro mayorkas

