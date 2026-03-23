Vanak Square, Tehran, 23rd night: thousands in the streets pledging allegiance to Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader

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Vali Asr Square, night 23, even in the rain they chant: "From the street to the square — we stand until the end."

There was also another video from Vali Asr Square:

Vanak Square, Tehran, 23rd night. Thousands in the streets pledging allegiance to Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader.

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